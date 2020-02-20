Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.94

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.94 and last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,371 shares of company stock valued at $41,367,140. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

