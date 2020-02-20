Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CSV opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $51,948. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

