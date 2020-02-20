Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.20

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.20 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 1526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

CWST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth about $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 33.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

