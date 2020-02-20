CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CENT PUERTO S A/S an industry rank of 39 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get CENT PUERTO S A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 112,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 88.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 38,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.91.

CENT PUERTO S A/S Company Profile

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CENT PUERTO S A/S (CEPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENT PUERTO S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.