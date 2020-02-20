Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 251.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,612,000 after purchasing an additional 139,609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,157,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 68,345 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 107.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 582,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

