Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Deutsche Bank

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $68.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,784,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

