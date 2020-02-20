Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 11855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $755.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,818,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

