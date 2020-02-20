Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CENX. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $504.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.03. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.