Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 454,511 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.5% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.08% of Charles Schwab worth $45,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 45,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 254,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $31,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock worth $44,114,979. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

