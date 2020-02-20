Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Chegg worth $549,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,197 shares of company stock worth $26,240,908 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

