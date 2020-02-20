Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 10308181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $853.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

In related news, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 5,805,365 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,051 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,125,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,152,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

