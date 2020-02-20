Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives $13.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. ValuEngine raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chiasma from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Chiasma news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $336,875.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,875.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,014,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,472,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,049 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.56 on Monday. Chiasma has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

