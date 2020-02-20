Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72. Childrens Place Inc has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.