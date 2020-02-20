Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $41.13 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,424.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

