Citigroup Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $40.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHF has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

