Clifford Walker Sells 971 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $102,644.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Clifford Walker sold 286 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $28,860.26.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Clifford Walker sold 1,241 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $122,871.41.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Clifford Walker sold 5,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $468,850.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.91. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $45,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

