CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.06

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.06 and last traded at $68.89, with a volume of 38317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.51.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

