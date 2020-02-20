Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coherent by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coherent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Coherent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Coherent stock opened at $150.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.46. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

