Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of COHU opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. Cohu has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 387,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

