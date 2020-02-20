Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $323.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

