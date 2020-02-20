Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 3,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

