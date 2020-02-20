Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.81

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 20143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

BVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,697,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 1,614,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,110 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,758,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 576,982 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

