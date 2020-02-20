Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.76

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 20957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

