Cowen Reiterates “Sell” Rating for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

PACCAR stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27. PACCAR has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

