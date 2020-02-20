Cranswick’s (CWK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Cranswick (LON:CWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,832.78 ($50.42) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,550.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,162.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.03. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,454 ($32.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.