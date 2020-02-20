Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after buying an additional 262,385 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after buying an additional 137,694 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $11,450,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $9,225,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,698. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $171.49 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $124.90 and a twelve month high of $180.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

