Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,660 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Vincent Retort sold 46,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,285,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,913. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.28. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

