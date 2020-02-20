Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,780 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 185.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.