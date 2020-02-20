Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 245 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHG stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $80.18.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

