Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

WH stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

