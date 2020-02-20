Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 156,001 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 194,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,821,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE BIO opened at $409.01 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.96 and a 52 week high of $410.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.