Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 10.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 41,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $1,830,747.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,086.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,964 shares of company stock worth $12,038,031. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.54. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $178.28 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

