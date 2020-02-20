Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 71.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63,292 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $7,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 37.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after acquiring an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $6,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $119.40. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RGLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

