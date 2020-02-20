Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.83. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.