Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.