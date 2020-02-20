Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down previously from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.