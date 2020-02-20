Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $773,000 Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

