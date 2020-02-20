Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after buying an additional 17,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 16.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,962,000 after acquiring an additional 401,473 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.5% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 55,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.58 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

