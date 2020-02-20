Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Graco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 526,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 323,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,139,278.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,186 shares of company stock valued at $23,162,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

