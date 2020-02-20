Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Textron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,747,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,545,000 after buying an additional 251,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,638,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after buying an additional 825,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Textron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,551,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,208,000 after buying an additional 64,098 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,286,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after buying an additional 747,769 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.