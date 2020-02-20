Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,070 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 111.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 3,411.0% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,082,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

