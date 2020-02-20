Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $125.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

