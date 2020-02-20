Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 23,020 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 41.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

