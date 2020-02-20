Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 590 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $165.91 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $124.01 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

