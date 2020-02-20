Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 9,330 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of LW opened at $94.35 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.