Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

