Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

SU has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

