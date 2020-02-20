Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

NYSE HXL opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

