Curt A. Reynders Sells 1,429 Shares of NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $108,132.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,248.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. NVE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.30.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.13% and a return on equity of 17.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NVE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

