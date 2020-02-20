Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 632,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 319,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257,973 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 297,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 292,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

